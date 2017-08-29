Department of Corrections chief financial officer Sean Mills will join the Reserve Bank as assistant governor and head of operations.

The central bank today said Mills will start on November 29, replacing Geoff Bascand who moves to head of financial stability. Mills joined Corrections last year, having previously headed the Ministry of Social Development's IT service delivery and has held senior roles at ANZ Bank New Zealand.

The new appointment comes as governor Graeme Wheeler gets ready to depart next month, with his deputy Grant Spencer set to fill in as acting governor for six months given the proximity to the general election. Wheeler will give his view on how he did in a speech tomorrow, which will canvas much of the territory he refused to cover in his final press conference earlier this month.

Mills will oversee the central bank's day-to-day management, with the communications, currency property and security, financial services, human resources, knowledge services, and risk assessment and assurance departments reporting to him.

The IT specialist's appointment comes when the Reserve Bank's existing pipeline of work includes a major upgrade of the central bank's settlement IT systems.