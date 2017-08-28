NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Expedia Inc., down $6.73 to $142.53
The travel-booking site confirms that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been offered the top job at Uber.
Kite Pharma Inc., up $38.95 to $178.05
The cancer drug developer agreed to be bought by Gilead Sciences for $11.9 billion, or $180 a share.
Valero Energy Corp., up 75 cents to $68.42
Refining companies jumped Monday as the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey boosted gasoline prices.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.09 to $41.27
Oil rig and drilling companies declined as the storm affected their operations.
Travelers Cos., down $3.24 to $123.23
Insurance companies weakened as investors feared they will have to make big payouts because of Harvey.
Ixys Corp., up $6.45 to $22.40
The chipmaker agreed to be bought by circuit protection manufacturer Littelfuse for $23 a share, or about $750 million.
Standex International Corp., up $3.50 to $95.40
The equipment maker had a stronger fiscal fourth quarter than analysts expected.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 54 cents to $9.48
Gold producers climbed as the price of gold reached its highest price in 2017.