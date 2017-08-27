"Let's give the gorge a rest."

That's the message sent out by members of Woodville's business community, who met on the previous Tuesday night to look at ways of developing the town's business centre and the community as a whole.

In recent years, the gorge has taken a hammering in more ways than one, one attendee said, with increasing heavy traffic and the flawed perception that it was the only route between Woodville and the Manawatu.

"It's time to move on and let the gorge do what the gorge does best, which is provide a spectacular backdrop to Woodville, while we concentrate here on getting back to business as usual."

Shifting the focus from relatively short-term roading issues onto supporting and growing the community was seen as the obvious way forward.

With several groups already actively promoting the community and local retailers, it was decided to look at creating an umbrella organisation that would support and enhance the current undertakings, while seeking new opportunities to grow business and bring people into the community.

The meeting took up a suggestion by Woodville Districts' Vision (WDV) chairwoman Robin Winter that they should consider setting up the group as a subcommittee of the WDV as it would mean they could hit the ground running.

"WDV has already got the infrastructure so there would be no paperwork or compliance issues slowing things down," she said.

With a decision on any new or improved route linking Woodville and Palmerston North not expected until December, Tararua District Council's economic development and communications manager, Mark Maxwell, told the meeting this period is the first of three new 'normals' Woodville will experience.

"The second will be that period during which details of the new route are being finalised, and the third new 'normal' will be when the new route is open."

Mr Maxwell said forming a business association subcommittee as part of the WDV was an extremely positive step.

And with the WDV annual general meeting coming up on September 5, it was a great opportunity for anyone who's interested in any aspect of the Woodville community to get involved.

At the end of the meeting, business owners were invited to record their names against a list of potential groups they may be interested in being involved with. This has resulted in four working groups now being established, who will look at four issues - the long term vision of Woodville, social media, events and promotions.

To get involved get in touch with Robin Winter, Woodville Districts' Vision chairwoman, on 021 659 444 or robjw@vodafone.co.nz.