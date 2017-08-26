It all started with a $12 copper plated wastepaper basket .

Pip Vera, a Melbourne primary school teacher, spotted the basket at her local Kmart store.

She thought it was pretty, so she took a photo of it with her iPhone and posted the image on her Instagram account, @kmartgrapevine.

This was back in 2015, when she only had a few thousand followers (she now has 55,000). Many were also mothers and fans of Kmart's interiors range.

They too posted photos of items they liked, making sure to note the specific store location because not all stores stock the full range.

"They were looking for this copper basket and I kept finding this copper basket in different Kmart stores," Pip, 33, told news.com.au.

"I thought I'm going to post this and if anyone wants to know about it, there it is, and it kind of snowballed.

"You get people starting to tag you in their posts, people sharing the photo, commenting. It went nuts."

The $12 basket spawned its own hashtags - #copperaddicts #copperbasket #kmartcopper - making it easy for fans to find.

"I was so obsessed to find something I didn't need. They're so pretty though," wrote one commenter on Pip's page. "I NEED ONE IN MY LIFE!" another said.

Helen James, 33, from Melbourne, (@i_heart_kmart, 111,000 followers) recalls a similar frenzy over a $7 rose gold candle holder. She works in event management but runs one of the most popular Kmart fan pages.

"It came out a couple of years ago and it was by far the most sought-after item ever," Helen told news.com.au.

"It sold out so quickly that people started putting them on eBay. People were buying them for $50-$60 ... so crazy!," she said.

In July, Pip posted this photo of a $35 Kmart shoe rack she'd seen at a special preview of the new interiors range.

The shoe rack went viral. She was inundated with comments and private messages asking her when it would arrive in store. She gained tens of thousands of followers overnight.

About 20 "Kmart Instagrammers" get invited to preview events held several times a year by the store's marketing team - with some flown in from interstate and even overseas.

"They are usually held at a house which they have styled exclusively with Kmart products so you can walk from room to room and imagine the pieces within your own home," said Helen.

"You also get the chance to chat with the design team and buyers.They are always eager to see how we like the products and if we have any suggestions," she said.

"You always walk away from the events with a little gift basket of goodies, which is nice. I'm also sent the occasional product, such as a t-shirt when they launch a new range, or little treats on special occasions like Mothers Day.

"Whoever is in charge of their social media account is there lurking on the feeds and they're listening. There were a whole heap of people hacking items, like spray painting them, and a few months later they released those items in the same colour that people were spray painting them."

Pip says the events are designed to generate social media content ahead of the range launching in stores.

"Kmart followed me and then their PR company contacted me and the other girls to have a bit of a preview," she said.

"We can take photos and post them on our feeds. It's free advertising. You don't have to pay an advertising agency anything."

Kmart values the opinions of these women so highly that they've become unofficial, unpaid consultants. Some Kmart fan accounts post sponsored content and receive free items in the mail. None are on the official payroll.

"We host various product events throughout the year and invite Kmart fan pages as an opportunity to meet the Kmart team while viewing new products," Kmart's head of corporate affairs Tracie Walker told news.com.au.

"We are very humbled by the love shared through the community and value all feedback on our products, including how customers use products through various hacks and styling ideas," Ms Walker said.

So why all this fuss over candle holders and copper baskets? Pip and Helen say it's down to price.

"There used to be a real stigma about buying cheaper products. People used to be embarrassed to say their outfit was from Kmart, but now they're proud to show off their bargain purchases," Helen said.

"It's just so accessible to everyone to be able to give a space in their home a fresh look without breaking the bank. A new cushion, a candle. .. you can spend as little as $20 yet walk away with three or four things that can transform a room."

"Fast fashion has been around for ages and this is fast homewares," Pip said.

That quick turnover cycle has been criticised by sustainabilility advocates who argue the industry is encouraging unnecessary waste.

But purchasing only expensive investment pieces isn't realistic for most households with tight budgets.

"It's easy and cheap and you don't have to think twice about if you can afford that $200 print," Pip said.

"You can't beat their price points. They're able to replicate mass, high end products at less than a fraction of the price and that's really attractive."