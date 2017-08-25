NEW YORK (AP) " Guinea's ex-minister of mines has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a judge who says the U.S. citizen betrayed the Republic of Guinea by accepting $8.5 million in bribes.

Federal Judge Denise Cote (koht) said Friday that Mahmoud Thiam (TEE'-ahm), succumbed to corruption after taking the government position with good intentions.

The 50-year-old New York City resident has been incarcerated since his December arrest.

He was convicted by a Manhattan federal court jury in May of money laundering charges. The government says he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he received from a Chinese conglomerate.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say he used his official position as minister of mines in 2009 and 2010 to help the conglomerate obtain exclusive and highly valuable investment rights in Guinea.