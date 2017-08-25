LONDON (AP) " Britain's culture and media ministry says it has received a new report from the broadcast regulator about a takeover bid by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. for satellite broadcaster Sky.

The ministry said Friday that regulator Ofcom had responded to its request for "advice and clarification."

Rupert Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own. Ofcom has previously said the takeover could give the Murdoch family too much influence over Britain's media.

Murdoch's critics have been emboldened by allegations that Fox News ran a story containing fabricated quotes.

Advertisement

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is inclined to send the deal to Britain's competition regulator for further review. The ministry says Bradley will make a decision "as soon as is reasonably practicable."