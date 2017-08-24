NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.83 to $32.09
The Spam maker's third-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts as its turkey business continues to struggle.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $11.34 to $107.51
The food company cut its profit forecast after a weak first quarter that included disappointing sales of Folgers coffee.
Guess Inc., up $2.38 to $14.86
The clothing company raised its forecasts for the year after a strong second-quarter report.
G-III Apparel Group Inc., up $1.88 to $26.98
The clothing and accessories maker announced a joint venture for its DKNY and Donna Karan brands in China.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $4.18 to $78.50
The discount retailer raised its annual forecasts after a key sales measurement improved in the second quarter.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $8.65 to $60.54
The jewelry company beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and will buy online jewelry retailer R2Net for $328 million.
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., up $3.90 to $43.54
The company said it will buy Allied Building Products, a unit of CRH plc, for $2.63 billion.
Michaels Cos., up $1.66 to $21.27
The arts and crafts store posted a larger profit than analysts expected and raised the low end of its profit forecast.