Qantas Airways is today expected to announce plans to offer the world's longest flight, of 20 hours, between Sydney and London.

The airline wants to offer the 17,038km flight by 2022, should Airbus or Boeing deliver aircraft capable of meeting the distance, Reuters reported.

Quoting an anonymous source, the news agency reported the flight would follow a northern polar route rather than the traditional path over Asia and Europe.

This had the benefit of strong tailwinds rather than fierce headwinds but could vary depending on the time of year. The return trip would likely follow the traditional route, the source told Reuters.

The announcement was expected to be made when the airline releases its annual results later today.

Currently, flights between the two destinations involved stop-offs in Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong.

Earlier this year, Qatar Airways made the world's longest flight, between Auckland and Doha, which can take up to 18 hours.

Seventeen-hour-plus ultra-long flights are becoming more common as passengers demand direct connections from just about any two cities in the world.

Perth to London on Qantas starts next year and Singapore Airlines will resume its Singapore-New York service in 2019.