SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Puerto Rico officials say the U.S. territory will receive more than $112 million in federal funds to repair roads and bridges that have deteriorated amid an economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that the funds will be distributed to more than a dozen municipalities including the capital, San Juan.

The money is earmarked for 17 projects expected to create more than 2,500 jobs on an island with a 10 percent unemployment rate. Most of it will go toward improving one of a main highway that connects the north and south coasts.

Officials expect to receive another $100 million in federal funds by next year for additional road improvements.