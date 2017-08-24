LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Portuguese immigration inspectors have called off a two-day strike hours before it was due to begin, following an agreement with the government.

The walkout planned for Thursday and Friday to press demands for more staff and resources could have caused lengthy waiting lines at airport passport controls.

The union wanted the government to hire 200 more inspectors and renew the department's computer systems to ensure security and swift procedures.

After three hours of negotiations, the inspectors' trade union announced late Wednesday that the government agreed to hire 100 new inspectors.