Local award winning artist Andrew J Steel has parterned with Samsung at the unveling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Silo Park tonight.
Steel will be creating works and projecting them onto buildings in the area.
He told the Herald partnering with a global brand like Samsung has allowed him to do bigger things and that the new technology in the phone has helped him work on the go.
"It's revolutionary," he said, "it fits in my pocket and it's a one stop shop."
The works he creates tonight will be new and unique, he promised.