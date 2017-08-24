Local award winning artist Andrew J Steel has parterned with Samsung at the unveling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Silo Park tonight.

Steel will be creating works and projecting them onto buildings in the area.

Artist Andrew J Steel works with projected images on Silo Park to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Photo / Dean Purcell Artist Andrew J Steel works with projected images on Silo Park to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Photo / Dean Purcell

He told the Herald partnering with a global brand like Samsung has allowed him to do bigger things and that the new technology in the phone has helped him work on the go.

"It's revolutionary," he said, "it fits in my pocket and it's a one stop shop."

Advertisement

The works he creates tonight will be new and unique, he promised.