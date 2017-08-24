Samoa's new international airline, Samoa Airways, will fly between Auckland and Apia six times per week.

The airline launches its service on November 14 from its hub at Faleolo International Airport.

Samoa Airways will fly from Auckland to Apia on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday - and fly from Apia to Auckland on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Friday and Sunday.

It will also include two routes between Sydney and Apia which will fly on Thursday and Saturday.

"[We] recognises the significance of both Kiwis and Aussies to Samoa's tourism industry, and the strong family, community, cultural and business links which Samoa and American Samoa have with New Zealand and Australia," the airline said in a release.

"The Airline is confident that its flights, which are mostly daytime operations, will support the ongoing development of the leisure and business segments and provide consumers across the board a competitive choice," it said.

Samoa Airways will operate using a 170-seat two-class Boeing 737-800 with eight seats in business class and 162 in economy.