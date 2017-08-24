Zespri's chief, Lain Jager, has left his last AGM on a high with the kiwifruit company netting a record $2.26 billion in sales.

The company announced the 19 per cent annual increase at yesterday's meeting, where about 500 growers and shareholders gathered at the ASB Arena.

Mr Jager joined Zespri in 1999 as human resources manager and was appointed chief executive in December 2008. Eighteen years later, he said the industry was in good heart.

"Strong returns and confidence are underpinning strong orchard values in the sector and Zespri is focused on delivering value for growers by investing to grow demand around the world."

Mr Jager said it was a positive time for the kiwifruit industry and the success in sales was due to the recovery from Psa and a well-performing new gold variety.

"Vines were coming back into production and our new gold variety is performing well in the market around the world. Going on how well that product has been received, Zespri will have years of selling to come."

Mr Jager said there had been a real growth and development of the Zespri brand in the last 18 years.

"In 1999, Zespri was just brought into creation. Zespri was brand new. The industry was getting accustomed to Zespri as a marketing company," he said.

"It is nice to feel like you have done a good job ... there is an element of personal satisfaction."

Zespri chairman Peter McBride said the high yields and late start to the New Zealand season meant lower per-tray returns for Zespri Green but continued strong per-hectare returns for the green business.

"A particular highlight was the performance of SunGold which saw a sharp increase in both volume and per-tray returns - up 39 per cent to $98,838 per hectare and 5 per cent per tray to $8.64," Mr McBride said.

