Balls that explode on contact with flames to put them out, petrified wood furniture and metal-inspired decor are taking centre stage at next month's Auckland Home Show.

It's the time of year when Kiwis doing a bit of DIY seek inspiration from the trendy gadgets and funky furniture, and get tips from experts in home renovation.

More than 500 exhibitors are expected at this year's show to reveal some of the latest products in the building, renovation, furnishing and home improvement sectors.

As well as the new products there will be free seminars, expert advice and cooking demonstrations.

Ahead of the show at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, on September 6 and 10, Corazon Miller takes a look at some of the new gadgets and trends of 2017.

Raging metals

Aged brass, rose golds, aged metals and metallic-inspired materials are a raging trend among homeowners giving their interiors a makeover.

DesignWorx's Amanda Neill said mixed metals were a big trend reflected across things like tapware, materials, tiles, "just in everything".

"It has really upped the ante on things, with the aged brass and rose gold and a lot more aged finishes coming through," she said. "You don't have to have it all in one finish, you can mix it all up and combine a number."

Neill, who is giving seminars on the latest design and trends at the Home Show, said a lot of the designs and soft, moody colours and lighting were driven by a desire to connect.

"It is all about creating intimacy and human connection in a close space, using the tools to enable us to be more connected."

Exploding fire extinguisher

The fire ball that explodes on contact with flames. Photo: Supplied The fire ball that explodes on contact with flames. Photo: Supplied

It's a small ball, but it can pack a powerful punch that extinguishes flames before they get out of control.

The Elide fire extinguishing ball is a nifty little gadget that provides an extra level of protection in the home or garage.

Hang it in the shed, over flammable liquids, near electrical and mechanical equipment - or simply throw it into the flames when they start.

It's one of a number of gizmos at the Home Show that are less about being on trend and more to do with innovation and safety.

It explodes within three-five seconds of contact with a naked flame to send a dry chemical powder flying and effectively extinguishes the fire. It also emits an alarm to alert people to the fire.

Recommended as an additional fire-fighting device, as opposed to a one-stop solution, it can serve as the first line of defence, putting out the fire by suppressing the source of oxygen, fuel and heat.

Expandable flood barriers

Quick dam product before they swell. Photo: Supplied Quick dam product before they swell. Photo: Supplied

flood water barriers are another product less about fashion and more about practicality.

The expandable flood barriers are recommended for use in areas at risk of flood - before the water begins to build.

Manners Building Products general manager Bridget Manners said they were a good substitute to sand bags.

They could easily be packed away into a cupboard and just unfolded and placed on the ground to combat rising waters.

Quick dam products in action. Photo: Supplied Quick dam products in action. Photo: Supplied

"They are useful for homeowners and contractors. If you have a garage area with frequent floods lay them down and when the water activates them, they swell like a sandbag."

Manners said the quick dams would have been perfect for use in the wild weather that flooded hundreds of homes in Auckland and Eastern Bay of Plenty this year.

"The idea is for people to have them in their homes when a storm is coming. They swell 90mm high and can be stacked three high."

As they dry, they shrink and can be packed away again.

Downsize the quarter-acre dream in style

A view of a Build Tiny home from the outside. Photo: Supplied A view of a Build Tiny home from the outside. Photo: Supplied

In an era where big is no longer considered best, one Kiwi family has decided to make tiny, portable houses packed with all the features of a full-sized home.

Build Tiny director Gina Stevens said it was all about being innovative in the space to give Kiwi families all the utilities they would need in a home.

"We are trying to fit everything you get into a regular home, on to the back of a trailer," she said.

Its current prototype, the Millennial Tiny House, offers a light, open space within just 7.2 x 2.4m, complete with a full-sized oven, fridge, shower and washing machine and even a home office.

Stevens said a ballpark figure for a house of that size would be around $110,000, although the company was looking at developing a cheaper full-build, which would include appliances for just $80,000.

A peek inside the Build Tiny house. Photo: Supplied A peek inside the Build Tiny house. Photo: Supplied

The initial project was developed with millennials in mind, but Stevens said interest had come from "across the board".

She said building consents were not required for the tiny homes, although resource consents depended on the council.

Stevens advised people interested in tiny houses to contact their local council for advice about the consents process.

Petrified furniture

A stool made of petrified wood. Photo: Supplied A stool made of petrified wood. Photo: Supplied

This range of furniture brings a new meaning to the word antique, with a range of furniture made of wood that dates back 25 million years.

Zoicwood offers stools, coffee tables, and dining tables in petrified wood - which existed millions of years ago but has evolved into stone.

Company managing director Ron Moon said the products were a natural organic range.

"It is colourful, decorative and has intrinsic value because the product is getting rarer and rarer. Only a finite amount of it is available."

Moon said the products were sourced from an area of volcanic ash in Indonesia where the wood had lain for years slowly evolving into silica.

He said the furniture was sturdy, but not too expensive and would be a unique addition to any house.

Auckland Home Show

Wednesday September 6 to Saturday September 9

10am-9pm

Sunday September 10

10am-6pm

ASB Showgrounds

217 Green Lane West, Greenlane, Auckland 1051