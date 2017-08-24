THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " The Dutch government has appointed a former justice minister to lead an investigation into the illegal use of a pesticide to treat laying hens for lice infestations, which sparked a food scare in Europe and beyond and led to the destruction of millions of eggs.

A government-commissioned report published Wednesday estimated the economic cost of the scandal to affected Dutch egg farmers at around 33 million euros ($39 million).

It said that in total 664 laying stalls at 258 farms were banned from selling eggs. Some of those affected have since been cleared to resume sales.

The scandal started when Fipronil was found to have been illegally mixed in an insect spray for chickens.

Advertisement

Former Justice Minister Winnie Sorgdrager will now lead an investigation into what happened.