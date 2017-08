Mobile data issues have hit Spark customers today across New Zealand.

A spokeswoman for Spark said the problems began around 11am and an hour later were resolving.

"It may take a few minutes for some people, but it will come right," she said.

The problem was isolated to mobile data and texting and calls were not disrupted.

Not all customers were affected by the issues that began with too many customers "re-authenticating" to the Spark network at one time.