A new malware attack targeting passwords has been spreading through Facebook and infecting New Zealand users of the social network.

Kiwi Facebook users are being warned to ignore a message received via Facebook Messenger, which includes a weird shortened link.

The message will come from one of their friends and say "[your name] video [emoji]", accompanied by the link.

Do not click on this link.

Speaking to TVNZ this morning, Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker said this particular type of malware can spread very quickly as the message gets sent to a user's full list of contacts.

"This particular version that's spreading at the moment steals personal information," he said.

"There is another version which is less common which encrypts your computer."

Cocker also warned people against using the same password for multiple services and networks since, once discovered, it can easily be tried on other websites.