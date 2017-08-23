___

Stocks rise again, put shaky few weeks further behind them

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks around the world pushed higher Tuesday, as markets firmed following a shaky run the last couple of weeks. Shares of retailers and metals companies helped lead the way in the United States. With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

A coal country dispute over an alleged Trump promise unmet

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to issue a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants. One executive says the decision is contrary to what he says President Donald Trump personally told him. Companies say plants are overburdened by environmental regulations and market stresses, and were seeking relief through the executive order. But the Energy Department has decided the order is unnecessary, and the White House agrees.

Netflix loves to pick hits for each subscriber " but how?

NEW YORK (AP) " Much of the attention that is showered on Netflix focuses on its insatiable appetite for original content. But this streaming network's multibillion-dollar annual outlay for new programming necessitates another challenge: matching each program with the subscribers who are likely to enjoy it. Netflix tags content, then identifies viewer habits.

Trump's path to boosting infrastructure full of potholes

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump's road to getting legislation through Congress this year to restore the nation's crumbling infrastructure appears increasingly precarious. Trump has yet to release a plan despite his campaign pledge to create jobs by building bigger and better transportation, water, power and other types of infrastructure projects.

Report: Iran says Twitter ready to talk on unblocking site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran's new telecommunications minister says Twitter is ready to talk about unblocking access to the microblogging site. The state-owned IRAN newspaper quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Tuesday as saying Twitter has "officially announced readiness to talk with Iran for resolving the problems." San Francisco-based Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Denver to start licensing first pot clubs, but few may apply

DENVER (AP) " Colorado's largest city is on the brink of licensing some of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs. But Denver might not have many takers when it starts accepting applications for the bring-your-own-pot clubs by the end of the month. That's because the city has set up elaborate hurdles for potential weed-friendly coffee shops and other gathering places. Zoning restrictions mean few areas in the city are even eligible for such a club.

McDonald's to close 169 outlets in India in franchise battle

NEW DELHI (AP) " McDonald's India has announced it will close nearly 170 McDonald's outlets in northern and eastern India after the American fast food giant decided to terminate a franchise agreement with its Indian partner. McDonald's said its partner Connaught Plaza Restaurants violated the terms of the franchise agreement, including reneging on payment of royalties.

Appeals court: Energy officials missed in pipeline review

WASHINGTON (AP) " A federal appeals court in Washington says energy regulators fell short in evaluating the environmental impact of a natural gas pipeline that is carrying gas through Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The court on Tuesday agreed with the Sierra Club in ruling that officials fell short in their environmental study of the Southeast Market Pipelines Project. Sierra Club attorney Elly Benson says the group is discussing its next steps.

France's Macron heads east to tame flow of cheaper workers

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for tighter European rules to protect workers in France and other prosperous countries in Western Europe from cheaper labor primarily stemming from the continent's eastern members. Macron is set to raise concerns over so-called "posted workers" and "social dumping" with leaders across Central Europe as he makes his first visit to the region this week.

Wisconsin governor touts Foxconn plant at Wisconsin hospital

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) " Gov. Scott Walker's top aides offered legislators another round of assurances Tuesday that a Foxconn Technology Group plant in southeastern Wisconsin would transform the state's economy and said the company would lose out on state incentives if it doesn't deliver.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 24.14 points, or 1 percent, to 2,452.51 for its fourth-biggest gain of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 196.14 points, or 0.9 percent, to 21,899.89. The Nasdaq composite gained 84.35, or 1.4 percent, to 6,297.48. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 27 cents to settle at $47.64 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 21 cents to settle at $51.87 a barrel. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil was virtually flat at $1.59 per gallon and wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.59 per gallon.