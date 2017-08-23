Older Kiwis think more houses should be built but younger generations prefer the idea of restricting ownership to residents.

Research by Canstar has revealed a generational divide when it comes to how to make houses more affordable.

A survey of 2500 people found baby boomers were the most concerned about younger generations getting on the property ladder.

Of those surveyed, 63 per cent of baby boomers worried about younger generations getting on the ladder compared to 51 per cent of those in Gen Y.

Advertisement

However, 65 per cent of baby boomers believed more houses should be built compared to 50 per cent of those in Gen Y.

Younger Kiwis were more keen allowing only New Zealand residents to buy houses, which had support from 46 per cent of those in Gen Y and 48 per cent of those in Gen X.

Only 34 per cent of baby boomers supported such a restriction.

Canstar general manager Jose George said: "Surprisingly, it was the baby boomers who were more concerned with the lack of opportunity for younger generations.

"For the younger generations - X and Yers, property only being available to New Zealand residents was the area they felt more strongly about."

Views were also divided when it came to taxing investment property.

More than half of baby boomers would be happy to see a more robust structure in place to tax investment properties just 30 per cent of Gen Y's were keen.

The National-led government introduced a bright-line test in October 2015 to ensure those who bought and sold residential property within two years paid tax on the profit.

This excludes the family home, any inherited property or sales bought about through the break-up of a relationship.

Labour wants to extend the bright-line test to five years and this week said it would not rule out introducing capital gains tax in a second term of its governance if it was recommended by a tax working group. Family homes would not be affected.

But the research found the idea of taxing profits made from selling a property was not popular.

Just 16 per cent of those in gen Y were keen on it, growing to 21 per cent for those in gen X and 25 per cent of those in the baby boomer generation.

George said it was interesting to see the difference between the generations.

"What is also interesting was the attitude towards property and tax with a more robust structure around tax and investment properties being by far the most popular option even among the generations who are more likely to own investment properties."