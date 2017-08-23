MADISON, Wis. (AP) " The Latest on Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's plans to build a factory in southeastern Wisconsin (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker's top aide says he believes nearly all of the employees at a southeastern Wisconsin Foxconn plant would be Wisconsin residents.

Democrats on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee asked state Department of Administration Secretary Scott Nietzel during a hearing Tuesday on a $3 billion incentives package for the plant about the likelihood of Foxconn delivering on its promise to employ up to 13,000 jobs.

Nietzel said the plant will be highly automated but he believes the company will still employ 13,000 people. He said since the plant will be so automated the jobs will be "fairly high-end."

He predicted 90 percent of the plants employees will be Wisconsin residents.

___

11:35 a.m.

The head of Gov. Scott Walker's economic development agency is trying to persuade the Legislature's budget committee to sign off on a $3 billion incentives bill designed to lure a Foxconn plant to southeastern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Hogan told the Joint Finance Committee during a hearing Tuesday in Sturtevant, near where the plant could locate, that the legislation is vital to bringing Foxconn to the state. He added that Foxconn won't get any tax credits unless the company meets performance standards in a contract with WEDC.

The bill would provide Foxconn with up to $3 billion in tax breaks and exempt the company from environmental regulations.

The state Assembly passed the bill last week. The state Senate must pass it in identical form before it can go to Walker for his signature.

Foxconn announced three weeks ago it plans to build the first liquid crystal display panel factory outside of Asia in Wisconsin. The company has said the plant could employ up to 13,000 workers.

___

8:55 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is touting the potential that a massive Foxconn Technology Group plant could have on Wisconsin's health care industry.

Walker on Tuesday was joined by University of Wisconsin Hospital doctors and other university leaders on Tuesday to talk about the statewide benefit the display screen manufacturing facility will bring to the state.

Walker calls it a "remarkable opportunity" to keep college graduates in Wisconsin. He says it will also help startups and existing businesses that could become part of the Taiwan-based electronics company's supply chain.

The Walker event came hours before the Legislature's budget committee planned a public hearing in Sturtevant, in southeast Wisconsin, near where the plant was expected to locate.

The Assembly passed a $3 billion tax incentive plan last week on a bipartisan vote.