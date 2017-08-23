A new supermarket is offering shoppers a glass of wine as they buy their groceries.

The newly-renovated Fresh Collective by New World in Mt Albert has added a wine dispensing machine giving customers the chance to sample wine before purchasing.

The vending machine offers a choice of four wines which lets customers pour a free tipple to enjoy as they shop.

The owner of the suburban supermarket, which re-opened yesterday after an extensive revamp, said the concept was a feature that allowed customers to taste a select variety of wine, encouraging them to expand their tastes.

Steve McClean said the Enomatic wine dispenser, all the way from Italy, was his "new pride and joy" and was a first for a North Island supermarket. It pours 25mL samples - around a quarter of a standard drink.

"We've long been known for our wine selection here at Alberton Ave but now customers will be able to try before they buy, giving them an added level of comfort they are making a choice that best suits them."

A staff member would control the dispenser and tasting was at their discretion, McClean said.



"In keeping with our liquor licence, only people who are legally allowed to buy liquor will be able to taste-test any wines."

The machine holds reds and whites at different temperatures, and can keep the open bottles fresh for up to three weeks.

Customers have taken to social media welcoming the drink station, joking they may have to make several trips to the store to pick up essential supplies.

One commenter said she would be more likely to pop out to the shops, but another questioned whether she would need a sober driver to get the groceries home.