CONCORD, N.H. (AP) " Dartmouth College is considering increasing the number of undergraduate students by as much as 25 percent in a bid to expand the institution's reach.

The college has formed a task force that will soon begin examining the issue and look at several scenarios for increasing enrollment by 10 to 25 percent. President Phil Hanlon has said that a larger student body means more graduates, which would "amplify our impact on the world."

Dartmouth has the smallest undergraduate class in the Ivy League at 4,310 students. If it were to increase enrollment, it would join at least half the eight Ivy League schools that have done so in the past 15 years. These schools have seen double-digit growth, while Dartmouth increased by 4 percent in that time.