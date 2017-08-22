KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (AP) " Lithuania has taken delivery of its first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States, a milestone that the Baltic state hopes will further reduce its reliance on Russia.

Independence, the U.S.-based tanker, docked Monday in the port of Klaipeda to offload some 150,000 cubic meters (200 cubic yards) of gas at a fully functioning offshore terminal that is capable of covering most of Lithuania's annual energy needs.

Energy Minister Zygymantas Vaiciunas said the U.S. is already the country's most-important strategic partner and now becomes "a reliable LNG supplier for the whole region."

Moscow has used gas supplies to put pressure on Ukraine, which like the Baltic states was once part of the Soviet Union. That's driven the urgency into projects to diversify sources to reduce dependence on Russia.