A former BNZ worker has been charged with dishonestly using bank documents to secure more than $1.5m in home loans.

Zhenyu Sun, 34, appeared in Hamilton District Court today facing two new fraud charges for dishonestly using documents to either secure or attempt to secure home loans.

The charges relate to dishonestly using BNZ bank statements, pay slips and ANZ loan applications firstly to secure $572,000 in lending with ANZ, and the second was using similar documents to try and get a $1.016m loan from ASB Bank.

The Hamilton man appeared at Manukau District Court earlier this month on another charge for using BNZ documents to get a home loan worth $1.016m.

Advertisement

He did not enter a plea and will next appear at Hamilton District Court on October 4.

A BNZ spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald he had not been employed at the bank since March this year.

The bank declined to comment any further on the matter as it was before the courts.