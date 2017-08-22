SKY chief executive John Fellet said piracy has become the network's biggest competitor in recent years and pointed the finger at the "newspaper industry".

Fellet, the companies annual report said the newspaper industry is taking clips from "the best parts" of SKY sport content and placing them on their websites without permission.

Fair Dealing provisions in the Copyright Act allow news outlets to use a copyrighted work in the context reporting current events.

However, Fellet argues the newspaper industry take clip highlights of sporting events "and put them online within minutes of them happening, almost always with ads (for which they receive revenue) wrapped around them."

"This is tantamount to SKY starting a 24 hour News Channel and instead of hiring reporters or paying for the use of a news service, merely clipping articles out of the newspapers without paying anything for copyright and having presenters read them out," Fellet said.

Fellet said the news outlets go much further than this scenario and their conduct is a "planned and regular exploitation of our content we pay for."

"After months of attempted negotiations with the news media, who we believe are violating our copyright, we were left with no alternative than to go to court for a legal remedy," Fellet said.

The court action follows an unsuccessful injunction against Fairfax for use of Olympic footage and a failed Press Council complaint on the reporting of the wrangle over video from the Rio Games.

In November last year, TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick said the legal proceedings were the latest attempt from the Sky corporate box "to dictate what is newsworthy and how sports news should be covered in New Zealand."

"As a sports content rights holder ourselves, we understand and wholeheartedly support rights holders being able to generate a return on their investment. What we don't support is rights holders restricting New Zealanders' access to legitimate news stories in a timely manner. New Zealand's copyright law permits the 'fair use' of footage to report on current events. There's a big difference between short duration video clips being used for news coverage and illegal live streaming of entire matches," Kenrick said at the time.

Fellet alleged that, following the court action, the media companies affected "spent a lot of effort running every negative article they can find out SKY, some of which sadly are justified, but many are not."

He asked shareholders that they remember this context "the next time you read an article or opinion piece that appears to have a strong bias against SKY."

Shayne Currie, managing editor NZME said Fellet's attempts to blame the news media for Sky's financial performance were misguided.

"The Copyright Act expressly states the fair-use coverage of news events is not an infringement of copyright.

"The news media is perfectly entitled to use video clips to report sports news, and it is wrong for Sky to refer to this legitimate news reporting as 'piracy'.

"John's comments relating to biased reporting from news media outlets are also unfounded. In October 2016 the Press Council dismissed a complaint made by Sky about the New Zealand Herald's reporting and coverage of Sky issues."