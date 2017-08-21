Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens took a year off to travel the world, battling dengue fever and getting some fresh perspective on New Zealand's big economic issues.

He joined Liam Dann at the pub to talk about how his travels changed his economic outlook.

Also on the agenda:

- what changed in New Zealand in the past year?
- What's shaping up as the big election issue?
- And is the role of bank economists in the public debate?

