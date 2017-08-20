Cadbury's parent company Mondelez International is investing $7 million in redeveloping and growing Cadbury World in Dunedin.

Following the decision by Mondelez to close manufacturing operations in Dunedin, the company has committed to maintaining its presence in New Zealand with the redevelopment, as well as continuing the annual Cadbury Carnival.

Mondelez country head James Kane said the decision to close manufacturing in Dunedin had been a difficult one but investment in Cadbury World would ensure it remained a part of Dunedin's tourism sector.

"The $7 million investment will create an entirely new tourism experience in the historic Castle Street Old Dairy which is being refurbished to provide a new home for Cadbury World," Kane said.

"We hope to double the number of fulltime equivalent roles from about 25 to 50."

An artist impression of the redeveloped Dunedin tourist attraction Cadbury World. An artist impression of the redeveloped Dunedin tourist attraction Cadbury World.

"Visitor numbers are expected to go from 110,000 to over 180,000 per year, ensuring it remains one of Dunedin's most popular tourist attractions and a popular meeting place for the local community."

Kane said the company had worked alongside tourism experts and community organisations on its future plans for Cadbury World, which included events throughout the year.

"We thought long and hard about what would be appropriate in 2018 following the closure of the Dunedin factory, and sought feedback from the local team and community stakeholders," Kane said.

"We believe a calendar of events associated with Cadbury World is the best way to continue to engage the local community, attract visitors from outside Dunedin, and raise funds for our community partners."

As well as the permanent roles in Cadbury World, the construction process will employ about seven fulltime workers, and up to 30 on-site contractors during the peak fit-out period according to Mondelez.

About 75 per cent of the project budget would be invested with local suppliers with the project expected to be completed by late next year.

The tourism sector in Dunedin currently attracts about two million domestic and international visitors each year.