Mission Bay's beloved fish and chip shop will serve its last scoop on August 27.

Fish Pot Cafe, first opened in 1987 by brothers Peter and Derek Drummond, has been an iconic supplier of New Zealand's most nostalgic dish.

"After 30 years of wonderful business in Mission Bay, my brother Derek and I have decided to not renew the lease and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank patrons who've supported us from day one," Peter told Fairfax.

"We set out with one goal in mind, to provide the best fish and chips in Auckland and New Zealand," he said.

Fairfax reported that the owner of the space would not comment on the future of the building.