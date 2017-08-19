A Kiwi-born Brisbane woman repeatedly received massive deposits in her Suncorp bank account. The fourth time it happened, and over $600,000 had been put in Rebecca Rosvall's balance, she considered buying a house.

"I was a bit surprised...I thought maybe someone had died and I got an inheritance," Ms Rosvall told Nine News.

After the first deposit, Suncorp promised Rosvall it was a one off.

But the money just kept on coming.

A A$137,000 (NZ$149,000) top up in May was followed by sums of A$149,000, and A$246,000 in August.

And despite resisting temptation time after time, Rosvall dared to think of what she could do with the small fortune.

"I was tempted to buy a house...that's been my dream," she said.

Rosvall managed to return every last cent of the money, but has been disappointed with Suncorp's lack of response and has claimed the bank have failed to offer their thanks for her troubles.

"There are so many things that are stressful about it. Calling and calling them and going through the different stages of getting the money back to the right person," she said.

"It's a whole lot of stress that isn't worth it."

Following the saga, Rosvall has closed down her Suncorp account and reported the bank to the ombudsman.