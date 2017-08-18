NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are lower in midday trading as investors fail to get excited by quarterly reports from big names like Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems.

Most industries are slipping Thursday, with some of the biggest losses going to technology and industrial companies, retailers and banks.

Advertisement

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands plunged 9.7 percent after cutting its full-year earnings forecast.

Network equipment maker Cisco Systems sank 4 percent after issuing a disappointing sales forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,452.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 122 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,901. The Nasdaq composite gave up 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,292.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies, retailers and banks.

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands plunged 5.8 percent in early trading Thursday after cutting its full-year earnings forecast.

Network equipment maker Cisco Systems sank 3.1 percent after issuing a disappointing sales forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,970. The Nasdaq composite lost 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,326.