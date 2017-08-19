A stunning waterfront home owned by the Auckland based Ingham family is on the market in Australia.

Greg and Barbara Ingham, who made their fortune in chicken farming and horse racing, are selling their beachfront holiday home in NSW.

Barbara and Greg Ingham.

Greg Ingham is the son of Jack Ingham who, with brother Bob, built the family poultry business into a well-recognised empire before selling it in 2013.

The Inghams are also well known in racing circles and are part owners of the champion sprinter Chautauqua.

The Ingham's luxury pad "On the Rocks" sits on the beachfront in Yamba, a two hour drive from the Gold Coast.

On the Rocks

The Ray White agent selling the apartment described it as "aptly named" as it was sited high on a headland - but with no fear of erosion.

"The ocean waves are not just close here but real close, almost touching distance," Barry Quinn of Ray White said.

"Any closer and you would be living in the Pacific Ocean."

Quinn said "On the Rocks" was arguably the finest property in Yamba - an unpretentious, peaceful and relaxed town.

The four bedroom, three bathroom, two living room home boasts amazing ocean views and a private gate to the golden sands of Covent Beach.

The luxury pad sits on the beachfront in Yamba, New South Wales.

"This is where numerous dolphins reside virtually every day," Quinn said.

"The two levels of quality living have unsurpassed ocean views, especially from the living areas and the long and wide decks.

Quinn would not put a price on the house but other beachfront homes in Yamba had sold for $2-$3million.

The Inghams were selling the property because they were based in New Zealand and were not using it as much as they would like.