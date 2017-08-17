An Auckland-based business called Very Successful Company Limited will soon cease to exist after it went into liquidation.

The company is in the process of being removed from the Companies Office and wound up.

Liquidator Douglas Fisher was appointed late last year to liquidate the business but said this was not for financial reasons.

"It's a company that has been in existence for quite a long time, and the name was something of a joke," Fisher said.

"It isn't being wound up for financial reasons although you have to laugh at the Very Successful Company being in liquidation."

Fisher said he wasn't aware of what the company did, but it had no creditors, staff or offices, and was likely used as an investment business for its owner.

"Whatever it used to do it stopped doing some long time ago," he said.