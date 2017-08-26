A waterfront Auckland home within minutes of the city but with the serenity of a yoga retreat is on the market.

The multi-million-dollar home, on one of Westmere's quietest avenues, was designed by award winning architects Gary Lawson and Nicolas Stevens to take in the stunning views of Meola Reef.

The future-friendly home collects and filters rainwater, uses sustainably forested totara and even has a spot to charge the electric car.

The house has a CV of $6.6 million.

The Ray White agent selling the Rawene Ave home said the thought and care that had gone into the build, finished 18 months ago, was staggering.

Photo / Supplied Photo / Supplied

"You are there on the water's edge, in front of this amazing view, you feel instantly at peace," Tricia Lafferty said.

"No matter what you have been doing, how busy you are, when you are there you just feel calm."

The owner had drawn inspiration from visits to temples and monasteries in Asia for the design.

The four-bedroom, 409sq m home was designed as a steel-free build that flowed from a "central spine" of 6m high concrete, a roof of sustainable totara with solar panels, and glass and wood rooms that have courtyards planted with rare natives.

The house has no gutters - instead rainwater flows off the roof into a riverbed that surrounds the home.

Photo / Supplied Photo / Supplied

The home, which sits on 1077sq m of land, has a yoga retreat and therapy room and even comes with its own "scent", which the owner had created and infused into candles and incense.

The master bedroom is at the "calm centre" of the house.

"The owner wanted the main bedroom in the middle so it looks through the native planting, through the lounge and out to the view," Lafferty said.

The owner declined to be interviewed.

The home is for sale by negotiation and is expected to sell above its $6.6m CV.