Ian Narev, the New Zealander in charge of under-fire bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has missed out on nearly half of what he could have been paid this year.

Narev will retire by the end of June next year.

Australia's largest bank was accused of breaching money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Narev has led CBA to a series of record annual profits since taking charge in 2011 but has been under pressure since Australia's financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC accused CBA of breaching money laundering and terrorism financing laws.

He already has had his short-term bonus for the 2017 financial year slashed as a result of the scandal, but chairwoman Catherine Livingstone on Monday said Narev will now retire before the end of the 2018 financial year.

"In discussions with Ian, we have ... agreed it is important for the business that we deal with the speculation and questions about his tenure," Livingstone said in a statement to the ASX.

He received total remuneration of A$5.5 million ($5.9 million), CBA's annual report revealed today.

But the report also reveals how much pay the executives have had to forfeit.

CBA last week said its board still had full confidence in Narev but that short-term incentives for the CEO and his group executives will be cut to zero to demonstrate "collective accountability" for what the bank has said was an IT error.

Narev will forfeit A$4.83 million ($5.2m) in previous years' awards or lapsed awards.

That's a big cut from last year when he was paid A$12.3 million ($13.2m).

Six other named executives also forfeited awards for 2017.

Barbara Chapman, chief executive of New Zealand's ASB bank, which is owned by CBA, isn't named in the annual report because she isn't classed as key management personal.

Chapman is in the group executive team which but ASB has declined to answer questions about whether her bonus will be cut this year.

An ASB spokesman said last week: "Australian banks are required to comply with section 300A of the Corporations Act 2001 which stipulates the requirement for listed companies to disclose the remuneration of 'key management personnel' ('KMP') in the Annual report.

"CBA's annual report sets out that its KMP are the non-executive directors, the CEO and the group executives which are listed in the remuneration report. Barbara Chapman is not included in this KMP group and therefore her remuneration details are not required to be disclosed."

