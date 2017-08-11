Another player has entered the airfare price war for travel from New Zealand to the United States and offered return tickets to Los Angeles for $699.

Mix & Match, an online division of House of Travel, is selling the non-stop flights for travel on American Airlines in October and November this year out of Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

The prices are being offered until midnight tonight, unless they sell out prior.

The sale follows Air New Zealand this week offering $749 return fares to LA through Flight Centre and a separate sale of $799 return tickets to the Californian city.

Mix & Match's head of ecommerce Tim Paulsen said the United States was a popular choice for New Zealanders and that passengers numbers were increasing year-on-year.

"With driving forces such as increased suppliers, routes and traveller numbers we are able to continue offering Kiwis the best flight deals possible. If you couple this fare with favourable exchange rates, you've got yourself a bargain - travel just keeps getting more affordable for Kiwis," Paulsen said.