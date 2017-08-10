Fonterra's claim that its Anchor light-proof bottles protect vitamins in the milk has proven to be false, Consumer NZ says.

The agency tested Anchor trim milk and found the levels of vitamins A and B2 in milk from opaque, clear and semi-opaque bottles were the same.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin told Newstalk ZB it was disappointing that Fonterra made the claims.

"We talked to Anchor about it, they basically said 'yeah you're right, it doesn't protect the vitamins more than others but it does protect taste'."

She said Anchor had done consumer testing and found consumers preferred the milk from the opaque bottles.

"I think its disappointing that a dairy giant the size of Fonterra thinks its okay to treat consumers that way," Chetwin said.

"The opaque bottles are generally more expensive than their competitors and certainly more expensive than the house brands."

Chetwin said shoppers who bought the milk because they thought it had higher levels of vitamins in it have been misled.

After Consumer NZ contacted Fonterra to discuss the findings of their testing the dairy company had changed its website to remove the claim, Chetwin said.

Comment has been sought from Fonterra.