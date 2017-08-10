The airfare price war has heated up with Air New Zealand offering $749 return fares to Los Angeles through Flight Centre.

The new fares come after today's announcement of $799 return tickets to Los Angeles on American Airlines.

Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager of product, said today's activities are evidence of an extremely competitive market with airline carriers vying for customers, which is good news for Kiwi travellers.

"This current level of competition is unprecedented and we can only advise that Kiwis take advantage of this incredibly competitive market place while it lasts," Berenson said.

"For two legacy carriers with the very latest and greatest in technology and aircraft to offer the ability for Kiwis to travel to Los Angeles for less than $800 is outstanding. It's not long ago that this same fare would have cost at least double this price."

Berenson said the low fares were the result of a strong dollar and the increase in new carriers, routes and passenger capacity.

"The market is very competitive right now. This has driven a frenzy of sales activity which is great for the consumer. Essentially it means Kiwis have the opportunity to travel further and more frequently for less."

Passengers can leave from Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch on dates between October 8 and February 16. The fares are only on sale through Flight Centre and available until tomorrow.