An application to mine South Taranaki's ironsand - worth an estimated $1.1 billion a year to the value of goods and services produced in New Zealand - has been granted consent.

Trans-Tasman Resources applied to extract 50 million tonnes of material from the seabed off Patea and export five million tonnes of ironsand every year for 35 years.

The proposal to mine ironsand from 66 square kilometres of seabed offshore from Patea received 13,733 submissions, most opposed to granting consent.

The application was considered by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), which held hearings in Wellington and Taranaki and delivered a majority decision today.

Advertisement

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM) and Greenpeace opposed the application, supported by local tribe Ngati Ruanui and Forest and Bird.

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment supported the application, saying New Zealand has been mining ironsand since the 1960s.

EPA chief executive Allan Freeth announced the consent, at a briefing held in Wellington.

EPA chief executive Allan Freeth. Photo/Francis Cook EPA chief executive Allan Freeth. Photo/Francis Cook

Freeth said the four-person Decision Making Committee had been split on the decision.

Chairman Alick Shaw and Dr Kevin Thompson voted to grant consent, while deputy chair Sharon McGarry and Gerry Te Kapa Coates voted to refuse consent due to environmental and tangata whenua interests.

But Shaw used his chairman's vote to break the tie.

Freeth said the application had been among the most challenging and complex the EPA had ever dealt with.

"I acknowledge the decision outcome is likely to be a difficult one for all involved.

"The fact that the [committee] members disagreed reflects the complexity of the issue."

Freeth said the committee had weighed up benefits and possible negative impacts, and had imposed conditions to try to mitigate impacts.

He said there were expected economic benefits including 1600 jobs across New Zealand, and to the shareholders of Trans-Tasman Resources.

There is still 15 days for any appeals to be lodged. Ngati Ruanui has announced it plans to appeal, which would send the decision to the High Court, as has Kiwis Against Seabed Mining.

KASM chairman Phil McCabe said the group had little choice.

"We have to take the only responsible route here by appealing this decision, on behalf of the future of our coastal peoples and environment, the blue whales, maui dolphins and little penguins.

Mining opponents watch the decision via audio-visual link in Patea. Photo/Abe Leach Mining opponents watch the decision via audio-visual link in Patea. Photo/Abe Leach

"We saw at least 13,700 people object to this proposal, and the only logical next step is to challenge that decision on their behalf," said McCabe.

"We are stunned that the EPA could have given this experimental industry the go-ahead, given the startling lack of available crucial information. Even the EPA's decision making committee was split on its decision, requiring an extra vote from the Chair. We have no choice but to lodge an appeal," he said.

Freeth said sediment was expected to impact invertebrates by reducing light, and even smothering, while sea mammals would be impacted by noise.

"But those impacts will be averaged across the Taranaki Bight, and there are conditions in place on that," Freeth said.

"If you look at the report, and the volume of evidence that was heard, scientists have different opinions on the impact that will be felt."

The west coast of the North Island has some of the largest ironsand deposits in the world, stretching 480km from Kaipara to Whanganui.

The ministry managed New Zealand's petroleum and minerals, with an aim to have them exploited as quickly, efficiently and sustainably as possible, by companies with high environmental and health and safety standards.

Giving consent to Trans-Tasman Resources would add wealth to the country, encourage overseas investment and further the Government's growth agenda, the ministry submission said.

With iron ore valued at US$40 to US$50 a tonne, the Government would get an extra $7 million in royalties each year, doubling its total from mining.

The worth of annual exports would increase by $312 million to $350 million.

- Additional reporting by Newstalk ZB