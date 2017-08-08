Emirates' revamped $4 million lounge has taken to the skies.

The latest makeover of the lounge, inspired by private yacht cabins, modernises the lounge. The 21sq m space accommodates up to 26 first-class and business-class customers on the A380.

Emirates' new lounge aboard the double-decker super jumbo has made its operational debut on a flight from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur, marking the ninth anniversary of the airline's A380 service.

Emirates has been operating A380 aircraft to New Zealand since 2009 and all four daily New Zealand flights are now served by A380s.

The onboard lounge was introduced on scheduled flights in August on a service between Dubai and New York in 2008, and has since become a mainstay of Emirates' A380 aircraft, which fly to 48 destinations.

The airline says it offers six wines by destination but a Champagne offering of Moet & Chandon or Veuve Clicquot is always available.

Emirates has more than 6000 crew trained as mixologists who can make 14 cocktails such as its signature bloody mary or a non-alcoholic apple spritzer. Besides spirits, it serves more than 18 bar snacks, the most popular of which are the smoked salmon bagels and fresh fruit skewers.

Emirates is the world's largest operator of the A380 aircraft, owning 96 and having 46 on order. The Emirates A380 has carried 80 million passengers since 2008.