The public can have their say on plans to transform the Anzac St car park in Takapuna into a mix of houses, business and open spaces.

The 25-space car park at 40 Anzac St is one of the key sites Panuku Development Auckland hoped to redevelop in the North Shore suburb.

To make up for the loss of carparks the Gasometer site between Northcroft, Huron and Auburn streets would also be redeveloped into a 450-space carpark.

To facilitate public consultation Panuku is holding two public information sessions at the Takapuna Boating Club on the evening of Wednesday August 16 and the morning of Saturday August 19.

Advertisement

The consultation period would close on September 4 and hearings would be held before a final decision is made by Auckland Council's Planning Committee.

North Shore Ward Councillor Richard Hills had a vision of making Takapuna a "strong example of how urban regeneration can successfully re-energise and enliven places and their surrounding communities".

He called on locals to submit their visions for the suburb.

"This development will no doubt bring challenges but will bring many more positive outcomes such as more usable open spaces, new homes, jobs and better connections to the beach."

Fellow North Shore Ward councillor Chris Darby said the "soulless" carpark had the potential to become the "heart of community life" through revitalisation.

Visit shapeauckland.co.nz to make a submission and panuku.co.nz/takapuna for ongoing project information.