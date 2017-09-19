Wellington shoppers will get their first taste of H&M when the international retailer opens a store in the capital next month.

The store, located in Queensgate Shopping Centre, will open on October 26, H&M said in a statement today.

The Wellington store will stock apparel, underwear, accessories and homewares.

"We are excited to be making further progress on our expansion in New Zealand with the launch of H&M at Queensgate in October," said H&M Australian and New Zealand country manager Hans Andersson.

"We look forward to meeting our H&M customers in the country's capital and engaging them with our wide range of offerings".

The brand, which is known for its fashion at affordable pricing, opened its first store at Auckland's Sylvia Park last October to a crowd of eager shoppers.

The Wellington store will be the third for the company, after a Christchurch store opened last month.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.