A line of children's robes are being recalled because they fail to meet flammability standards. Other recalled consumer products recalled this week include women's scarves and chairs.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHILDREN'S ROBES

DETAILS: Luxe Satin children's long-sleeve robes. The robes were sold in pink, blue and cream in sizes 1 (XS-S/4-6 years), 2 (MD-LG/6-8 years) and 3 (XL-XXL/8-10 years). The robes have two belt loops on each side and an unattached belt. Lot number "21706-DFR001" and "Not Intended for Sleepwear" are printed on the robes inside seam label. They were sold at children's specialty stores nationwide and at www.littlegiraffe.com from November 2012 through March 2017.

Advertisement

WHY: The children's robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call Little Giraffe at (866) 201-6613 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.littlegiraffe.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page.

WOMEN'S SCARVES

DETAILS: iFashioning women's fashion scarves. On Amazon.com the scarves were advertised as "iF Silk Elegant Fashion 100% Silk Scarf." The recalled scarves measure about 64 inches long by 19 inches wide. The scarves were sold in the following colors and patterns: Blackblue, Blackpink, Blackwhite, Blossom-Beige Red, Coffee, Colorful Poppies-Blue Beige, Leaves-Purplesilver, Paisley-Blackreds, Purple, Romantic Bouquet-Salmon Pink and Rose-Purpleblack. There are no tags or labels on the scarves. They were sold at at www.amazon.com from October 2015 through August 2017.

WHY: The women's scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call iFashioning at 866-216-1072 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday or send email to sashali688@gmail.com for more information.

CHAIRS

DETAILS: Noble House's Kaius, Henrietta, and Fauna dining chairs which have solid wood legs and an upholstered seat. The recalled chairs have a label underneath the seat that reads "MADE FOR: NOBLE HOUSE HOME FURNISHINGS LLC: 21325 Superior St., Chatsworth CA 91311." They were sold at Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from September 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the chairs breaking, with four incidents resulting in consumers receiving bruises from falls.

HOW MANY: About 3,300.

FOR MORE: Call Noble House at 888-600-6376 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.noblehousefurniture.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page.

CLIMBING BELAY DEVICES

DETAILS: Trango Vergo belay devices with batch numbers 16159 and 16195 printed on the side of the unit. The devices were sold in blue, gold, or purple and feature the word "VERGO" on the front plate of the unit. Belay devices are used with climbing ropes to protect the climber while climbing, to arrest a fall or while being lowered on the rope. They were sold at authorized GTHI dealers and outdoor specialty stores nationwide and online at www.trango.com from October 2016 through April 2017.

WHY: The handle on the Vergo belay device can loosen and cause the device's assisted braking capacity to malfunction, posing fall and injury hazards to climbers.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the belay device's handle over-rotating and braking malfunction. No injuries have been reported

HOW MANY: About 2,600 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Send Trango email at vergorecall@trango.com, or call 800-860-3653 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, or visit www.trango.com and click on "Product Alerts" at the bottom of the page.