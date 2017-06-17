FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " Volkswagen is unveiling a new version of its Polo subcompact, the sixth edition of a car that has sold 14 million copies since it was introduced in 1975.

The new Polo is slightly larger than the previous model and offers safety and driver assistance systems previously available on larger cars.

Those include blind spot detection, which gives a warning in the exterior mirror if vehicles are in the car's blind spot while overtaking. Rear traffic alert can detect cross traffic behind the car while backing out of a parking space.

The car is to go on sale later this year at a base price of 12,975 euros ($14,500) in Germany.

The company showed off the new vehicle at an event in Berlin rather than wait for September's Frankfurt auto show.