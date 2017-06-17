MEXICO CITY (AP) " Authorities say one person has died in a massive fire that broke out at a partially flooded refinery in southern Mexico.

The state-owned oil company Pemex says the man was part of a company fire brigade working to extinguish the blaze.

Pemex said Thursday the fire was still burning at a low level in one pumping station.

The fire Wednesday injured nine people and forced the evacuation of over 500 residents.

Advertisement

Refinery's operations were suspended Tuesday because of heavy rains from former Tropical Storm Calvin, which partly flooded some parts of the plant. The company said the fire broke out after the floodwaters caused waste containment ponds to overflow, spreading oil around the plant.

The refinery is in Salina Cruz in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.