NEW YORK (AP) " Snack bars, cereals and brownies with added fiber may not appear as filling under a new labeling rule.

A little-discussed aspect of the revamped Nutrition Facts panel, which was postponed this week, is that it could change what ingredients products like Fiber One bars can count as dietary fiber.

Many ingredients that are currently used to boost fiber counts haven't yet gotten the green light to do so under the new panel, which also makes calorie listings bigger.

General Mills' Fiber One brownie for instance, lists ingredients like sugarcane fiber and xanthan gum, which are among the ingredients being reviewed by the FDA. The company says it expects the ingredients to be approved, and that it won't have to change the recipe.