The future manufacturing location of Jaffas and Pineapple Lumps may be in question, but confectionery maker Pascall has put a twist on the Kiwi favourites - creating Jaffa Lumps.

The mash-up has been described as an "orange-flavoured sensation" by the company, which is owned by Cadbury, with Pascall spokesperson Rohin Rosman saying the business has been focused on creating new products to satisfy its Kiwi consumers.

"We're so excited to have taken the leap and combined these two amazing products which we think work really well together," Rosman said.

"People will find that Jaffa Lumps have the best of both worlds with the choc-orange flavour of the beloved Jaffa at its heart."

"It's a familiar yet different and delicious new taste experience," he said.

The combination is the latest hybrid in sweet treats with other confectionery makers also jumping on the trend, launching products such as L&P chocolate and biscuits, Whittaker's K Bar and Jelly Tip range and Cadbury's kiwi flavour creations.

The manufacturing future of both Pineapple lumps and Jaffas has been in question after Cadbury owner Mondelez announced it was closing the Dunedin Cadbury factory next year and moving remaining production of its products to Australia.

Mondelez said it was hoping to find a local manufacturer to take on the production of some of its products.

A crowdfunding plan launched by Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley and a group of volunteers has received more than $5.5 million in pledges out of a total $20m to purchase the factory and keep manufacturing on the site.

Mondelez earlier said it had received a number of expressions of interest and would be working through them.

"Pineapple Lumps is the top selling lolly bag in New Zealand [according to Nielsen] and is a part of Kiwi pop culture," Rosman said.

"We wanted to pay tribute to one of the most-loved New Zealand products and have it join forces with another iconic lolly - the Jaffa."

Jaffa Lumps would be available from Monday for a limited time.