Upmarket grocery chain Nosh has shut down at least four stores temporarily.

A staff member who did not wished to be named said he was waiting to be paid his wages. A creditor told the Herald her business was also waiting for payment for stock.

A notice on the Dominion Road Nosh site said the store was closed due to limited stock until June 26.

"Our stock supplys [sic] in this store are extremely low this week. We apologise for the inconvenience and ask that you bear with us while we work on stock replenishment," the Dominion Road store notice read.

Advertisement

Other sites in Greenlane and Glen Innes had notices saying they were closed for relaunch until June 26.

Nosh in Ponsonby had a sign saying it was closed for relocation but did not give a date.

The Herald has seen a copy of a letter to Nosh staff on Wednesday thanking workers for their support "through these difficult times".

"We have been working on short-term and long-term funding over the past months and have secured the first tranche of funding and have signed the paperwork today," owner Andrew Phillips said in the letter.



"The funds to be deposited are coming from via my financing contacts in Australia to be deposited into the Nosh Group bank account to cover today's payroll and other immediate requirements," the letter said.

Phillips said in the letter that the business valued its staff and "look forward to the rebuilding of Nosh".

"Please accept our sincere apologies for this situation and thank you for your patience and understanding at this challenging time."

The unprofitable grocery chain was sold by NZX listed company Veritas in February to entities associated with the Sydney-based Phillips.

Suppliers have told the Herald they are waiting for payment from Nosh.

Latesha Randall from Raglan Coconut Yoghurt said her business was owed $9000.

Randall said she was told by Nosh's Phillips that her company would be paid.

"I am hoping he can make good on this promise - there are certainly a lot of frustrated suppliers hoping this all works out," she said.

Andrew Phillips did not return calls or emails this morning.

Veritas sold Nosh to Phillips in February this year for $4 million.

Veritas originally agreed with ANZ to unconditionally sell Nosh with an original deadline of January 15 or wind the business up.

ANZ agreed to extend the deadline to the end of January after Veritas said they had "received a number of approaches from potential purchasers of Nosh" and that the board was "in discussions with several parties in relation to a potential sale of Nosh."

Veritas took on a $5m funding line with ANZ to buy the Nosh stores in 2014, but struggled to turn the gourmet supermarkets into a profitable business.