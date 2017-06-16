Restaurant Brands has announced its staff will get a pay rise of up to $1.

The pay rise of between 60 cents and $1 per hour will be effective from April next year for all staff wage earners.

The fast-food retailer settled Unite Union's request for an increase under its new collective agreement.

Restaurant Brands' first offer of a 50 cents per hour pay increase was rejected by Unite Union members who took limited strike action in April.

Union Members will vote on the agreement next week.

Under the new deal, a KFC shift supervisor will earn $22.77 per hour.

Last year KFC initiated a 'cooking allowance' for fully trained and certified cooks. The cooking allowance was said to recognise the importance of food quality.

A KFC cook is paid $19.37 per hour when cooking chicken.

Restaurant Brands chief executive Russel Creedy said the settled agreement acknowledged the company as a leading employer in the industry.

"The overall package of terms and conditions of our employees is better than our competitors in the sector and includes a faster pathway for new employees to increase their skills and build their careers," Creedy said.

Creedy said he believed the new collective agreement would help staff get ahead.

Restaurant Brands was the fast-food outlet operator to scrap zero hour contracts.

New Zealand KFC stores increased earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 7.5 per cent to a total of $61.4million on a 4.9 per cent increase in sales to $296.5million.

In March KFC announced plans to split its corporate structure into three geographical divisions of New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii, as it awaits settlement on the acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants, largest fast-food operator in the US.