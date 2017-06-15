A flotilla of boats is blocking the shipping lane of Tauranga Harbour.

In a statement, Ngai Te Rangi iwi said the protesters signalled to the port authorities they would not give way to any commercial vessel attempting to cross their lines.

The flotilla controller also signalled that recreational boats will not be impeded.

The protest was not aimed at the Port of Tauranga, the statement said, but aimed to assure the Prime Minister and Minister of Treaty Negotiations that Ngai Te Rangi would not accept any Crown deal giving rights to Tauranga Moana to a Hauraki collective of iwi and hapu.

In the statement, Ngai Te Rangi claimed Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson was pushing through a secret deal that would give those rights to the Hauraki iwi collective.



Further action was planned for Saturday June 17.

Ngai Te Rangi planned long term protests and is setting up a base camp on Matakana Island.

A reporter at Pilot Bay said a waka in the harbour had failed to stop a ship entering the port.

A spokesperson for Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Chris Finlayson told the Bay of Plenty Times there had been no secret deal.

"It is simply wrong. No secret deal has been made."

The spokesperson said proposed arrangements for the Tauranga Moana Governance Group, part of the Tauranga Moana Framework, provided for four seats for Tauranga Moana iwi (this includes Ngai Te Rangi), one seat for iwi of Hauraki (and any other iwi with recognised interests in the Tauranga Moana catchment) and five seats for local government.

The Waitangi Tribunal confirmed in 2004 that iwi of Hauraki had customary interests in Tauranga Moana, particularly in the Te Puna and Katikati area, the spokesperson said.

"The Minister also understands there are rumours of a deed signing for Pare Hauraki. No date has been set for any such signing. Officials informed Tauranga iwi of that fact last week."

The Hauraki Collective Redress Deed, which was initialled in December, is available to view online at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/hauraki/.