NEW YORK (AP) " A federal appeals court has tossed regulations intended to cap the price of some calls to prison inmates, which can cost families thousands of dollars a year.

The companies that provide prison phone service sued to stop 2015 rules issued by the Federal Communication Commission. Those aimed to limit high charges for calls between inmates and people in the same state.

The court said Tuesday that the FCC lacked authority to set rates for the in-state prison calls. The agency does regulate the price of out-of-state calls for prisoners.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he plans to work on the problem of high prices of prison calls "in a lawful manner." The agency dropped its defense of the in-state caps after Pai was appointed by President Donald Trump.